New Vegan Meats and Products
Source: 16 Handles, Plantcraft

New Vegan Meats and Products That Have Come Out in 2021

By

Jun. 29 2021, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

One of the most fun parts of being vegan is trying all the new vegan meats, cheeses, snacks, and treats on the market. And these days it seems like unique new vegan foods are becoming available just about every day.

So, we rounded up a few of the most exciting new vegan foods that have launched in the U.S. — or are expected to — in 2021. Make sure to check back, as we’ll keep updating this list with new products.

Oatly soft serve

16 Handles Oatly soft serve
Source: 16 Handles

Oat milk fans already love Oatly’s vegan ice creams — and the company is now churning out soft serve. New York-based frozen yogurt chain 16 Handles has offered a variety of vegan flavors for a while, but starting this summer, all 31 locations of 16 Handles will be offering new Oatly soft serve flavors, as per LiveKindly. The soft serve comes in two flavors as of June — Vanilla and Iced Latte — and beginning July 6, Chocolate and Chai Tea will be available.

Very Good Cheese

Very Good Cheese
Source: The Very Good Food Company

In May 2021, vegan meat company The Very Good Food Company launched a new brand called The Very Good Cheese Co. The vegan cheese line features five flavors: Bold Cheddah (white cheddar style), Cheddah (medium cheddar style), Dill’ish (garlic and dill-Havarti style), Gouda AF* (smoky Gouda style), and Pepper Jack (Monterey jack style).

U.S. and Canada residents can shop The Very Good Cheese Co. products as of June 2021 through the company’s website, and in various retail stores starting in Q3 of 2021.

Tabitha Brown’s Sunshine Seasoning

In partnership with spice company McCormick, vegan TikTok queen Tabitha Brown released her very own, limited-edition Sunshine Seasoning. The fully plant-based seasoning blend includes garlic, allspice, thyme, turmeric, cayenne pepper, mango, and pineapple, and is available for purchase exclusively via McCormick’s website beginning July 8, while supplies last. 

Plantcraft Pâté

plantcraft pate
Source: Plantcraft

On June 16, European vegan deli meat company Plantcraft made its U.S. debut, launching two new vegan pâtés in the Los Angeles grocery chain Erewhon. While pâtés are traditionally made with ground meat, Plantcraft pâtés are primarily made with green banana flour, which is known for being high in fiber and gut-friendly, the company tells Green Matters.

Vegan KitKat

In June, Nestlé launched a dairy-free, vegan KitKat in the U.K. — and the company is planning to expand the product into many other markets throughout the rest of this year, as per The Daily Mail.

OmniPork Luncheon, aka vegan Spam

Spam, aka canned ham, now has a vegan counterpart. On April 22, Hong Kong-based brand Right Treat finally brought its OmniPork Luncheon, aka vegan Spam, over to the U.S. OmniPork Luncheon initially launched in the U.S. at a handful of restaurants in California and Hawaii, and the brand tells Green Matters that as of June 24, the product is available in 25 restaurants across those two states.

Various OmniPork products are expected to arrive in grocery stores across the U.S. sometime this summer, as reported by Foodbeast.

Táche Pistachio Milk

In early 2021, Táche pistachio milk hit the market, after being announced in late 2020. The company specializes in pistachio milk, and claims to be the “first true pistachio milk” in the U.S., as per Forbes. Pistachio milk is kind of the plant-based milk of the moment — another variety, by the brand Three Trees, also landed on store shelves recently.

