New Vegan Meats and Products That Have Come Out in 2021

One of the most fun parts of being vegan is trying all the new vegan meats, cheeses, snacks, and treats on the market. And these days it seems like unique new vegan foods are becoming available just about every day.

So, we rounded up a few of the most exciting new vegan foods that have launched in the U.S. — or are expected to — in 2021. Make sure to check back, as we’ll keep updating this list with new products.