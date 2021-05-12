Chef Eddie Garza Tells Us About His New Vegan Cooking Series (Exclusive)

At some point, you've probably turned on the Food Network or Cooking Channel, and noticed there aren't any programs starring vegan chefs. Although the networks have aired plant-based specials in the past, there aren't yet any fully meatless programs. That's why we're elated that vegan chef, cookbook author, and the Humane Society of the United States' program manager of food and nutrition, Eddie Garza, is now starring in a vegan cooking series on Dr. Oz's on-demand channel, OzTube .

"My show features classic comfort foods from all over the world done in a vegan way, from Valencian paella to New Orleans-style po’ boys, to Greek lemon-basil cheesecake," Garza teases of the new series, via email.

Stay tuned for more on what you can expect from this exciting new show.