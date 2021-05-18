Oatly Launches IPO, Despite Last Year’s Controversy (or Perhaps, Because of It)

Buying Oatly is still a far more ethical and sustainable choice than buying cow’s milk from the beef and dairy industry, which abuses and slaughters hundreds of millions of cows every year, and which emits significant amounts of methane and other environmental pollutants.

That said, it’s totally fair that customers who try to shop for food as ethically and sustainably as possible would be upset about this partnership, and start buying other oat products. But it does stand as a reminder of how much power massive corporations hold. By letting Blackstone buy just 10 percent of Oatly, the company was able to go public, and get closer to helping edge out the horrific dairy industry.

When the controversy exploded last September, Oatly responded by explaining that the company needed money to expand, and that Oatly saw its partnership with Blackstone to be no different than vegan brands putting their products in grocery stores that sell animal products. Basically, moves like this are the only way to truly take over the industry.

“From a sustainability perspective, we are convinced that helping shift the focus of massive capital towards sustainable approaches is potentially the single most important thing we can do for the planet in the long-term,” Oatly said at the time.

Hopefully Oatly’s IPO will take the brand to the next level so well that Oatly can eventually sever ties with Blackstone — and save as many cows as possible in the process.