How Eco-Friendly Is Your Tea Tree Oil? Behind the Skin Care Staple

Don't get us wrong — we love tea tree oil and its anti-bacterial properties. Despite all it can do though, there is no scientific proof that tea tree oil can kill COVID-19, according to Rutgers Health. Definitely don't rely on your essential oils to fend off the virus.

The study reads, "While tea tree oil may help control the virus that causes cold sores, there is no evidence that it can kill coronaviruses." Dang.