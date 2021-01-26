How to Repurpose and Reinvigorate Crystallized Honey

You could always just eat it. Crystallized honey tastes no different than regular honey. The only difference is in the texture. It’s still great in teas, yogurt, and oatmeal. You can spread it on toast or biscuits. It’s a delicious addition for glazes and sauces, and it's a fine replacement for sugar in baked goods. In terms of teas, coffees, and other hot drinks, crystallized honey will melt right into it as easily as if it had been completely liquid. Some companies even sell whipped honey that is made from crystallized honey. It apparently tastes and behaves a lot like frosting.