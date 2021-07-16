These Natural Bug Repellents Will Protect Your Plants From Garden Pests

Gardening may look like a relaxing hobby, but it can get complicated and a bit frustrating when garden pests start eating the literal fruits of your labor. Some people will go to great lengths to get rid of these interloping insects, even resorting to chemical pesticides.

For the eco-conscious among us, however, there are plenty of natural bug repellents to protect your garden plants, many of which can be made with things you already have lying around the house.