Moles in the Yard: How to Get Rid of Them Without Killing Them

Moles are something of an unseen pest in American yards. It isn’t that the animals themselves are rare — indeed, there are seven different species of mole found throughout North America. Yet, even when they are causing damage to our lawns and gardens, they are rarely identified by sight. Most of the time, the only way to determine you have a mole problem is to investigate their mounds and tunnels. Once you know you’ve got them, however, how do you get rid of moles in your yard?