TikTok's Mommy Farmer Says Her Corgi Boone Was "Intentionally Killed"

On TikTok, Mommy Farmer showcases life on Twin Pines Farm, which is rich with baby goats, mini horses, young bunnies, Corgis, and more. Sadly, Mommy Farmer’s beloved dog Boone was just killed, leaving the TikTok creator and her family heartbroken.

Here’s what we know about Boone’s death so far, and all the details on Mommy Farmer’s animal-filled TikTok.