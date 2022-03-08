The Gentle Barn Cow Sanctuary Now Offers Cow Hugging Therapy (Exclusive)

Laks tells us via email that her job is nothing but rewarding, giving abandoned cows a second chance at living a great life. They either rehabilitate the old, sick, or injured cows that had previously been abandoned, or they find them new homes — while helping people in need along the way.

"The most rewarding part of our Cow Hug Therapy program is when the talking has subsided, when people are finally comfortable in the barnyard among the cows," Laks explains.