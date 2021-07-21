New Study Shows Men in Sweden Have a Higher Environmental Impact Than Women

The rumors are true, folks — it turns out that the male population is, in fact, the leading cause of global warming... kind of. Climate change was technically caused by pollutive human activities in general, but a new study from Sweden shows that men actually contribute to more climate emissions than women do. Therefore, we're more than prepared to blame mankind for the planet's demise, for the foreseeable future.

Economic data shows that men have a higher environmental impact than women.

A new Swedish study, which was published in the Journal for Industrial Ecology, revealed that single men spent 16 percent more money on pollutive activities than single women. These findings, which were solely based on economic data, showed that men invested more in higher impact endeavors — like car travel, takeout, and alcohol. Women, on the other hand, spent more of their money on lower impact expenditures, such as: home décor, healthcare and clothing.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The Independent, the people who were studied were surveyed before they encouraged to transition to eco-friendly alternatives for food and transport, and after. But even after transitioning to lower impact ways of life, the results weren't gender neutral. Results showed that men travel more by plane and car, and drive longer distances. Previous studies have also shown that some men believe environmental consciousness isn't "masculine," and that less men are vegan than women.

Findings from a previous study, according to The Guardian, also found that in families with one car, men were more likely to drive to work than women, who took public transport. So that's also certainly something to take into account for these findings — and for gender differences, in general.

Article continues below advertisement