How to Recycle Your Nespresso Pods and K-Cups, to Ensure Your Morning Brew is Eco-Friendly

According to Keurig, K-Cups are now made from polypropylene, otherwise known as No. 5 plastic, which is the same plastic that soda bottles and yogurt containers are made from. This material is accepted in most curbside recycling bins — just check with your local municipality.

The lids, however, are still considered landfill trash, while the coffee grounds in the bottom of the cup can be composted or used as fertilizer.