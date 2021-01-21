How to Help Protect Endangered Species

Human beings seem to have a fascination with endangered species. Perhaps it has something to do with collective guilt or the realization that if something is not done, these unique plants and creatures will be gone forever. It might seem hopeless to some, especially because so many of the most recognizable endangered animals are half a world away, but there are ways that you can help. Understanding how to protect endangered species begins with recognizing what measures need to be taken in order to make the greatest impact.