We Love These Cruelty-Free Alternative to CeraVe's Moisturizing Cream

Skincare devotees on YouTube, TikTok, and Reddit have been gushing about CeraVe’s miraculous moisturizing properties for a while now. But CeraVe has quite a few satiny, well-hydrated skeletons in its closet. For instance, the company’s claims of not testing on animals are hardly accurate.

To help sort this out, we’ve laid out the reasons why these claims are incorrect, and we've also found some cruelty-free alternatives to CeraVe's moisturizing cream and face wash.