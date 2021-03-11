Zero-Waste Lip Balms — Natural, Cruelty-Free, and Vegan Options

Keeping your kisser soft and moisturized is totally possible without any of the nasty stuff — we’re talking everything from plastic packaging to petroleum-based ingredients to animal testing. Fortunately for the lip balm addicts among us, there are endless zero-waste lip balms that are also cruelty-free, vegan, made with natural ingredients, and plastic-free!

Here are seven of our favorite lip balms that will leave your lips — and the planet — happy.