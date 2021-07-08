How to Prevent and Get Rid of Razor Bumps, If You Have Sensitive Skin

There’s truly nothing worse than going to shave and winding up with an uncomfortable, unsightly rash of bumps across your skin. Sure, they will likely clear up in a few days, but that doesn’t mean that razor bumps are nearly as innocuous or harmless as some people believe them to be. If not cared for, razor bumps can worsen or become infected, so it’s important to understand how to get rid of razor bumps — and it’s even better if you can do it the natural way.