Crayola Crayons and Markers May Not Be Toxic — but Are They Vegan?

Chartpak ADMarkers and Spectra ADMarkers are alcohol-based, vegan markers that perform just as well — if not better — than the so-called “leading brand.” Copic is another brand that offers eco-friendly vegan alternative markers, and the markers are refillable, which helps to reduce plastic waste.

With so many art supply companies out there, avoiding animal-based products is actually fairly easy. Cruelty-free and vegan products are becoming more and more popular with consumers, so there should be plenty of choices out there. Just be mindful of the ingredients, and look out for products that don't clearly list what might be in your art supplies.