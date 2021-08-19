5 Ways to Determine If a Company Is Actually Sustainable

In recent years, the overall sustainability of brands has become a major selling point for consumers. As a result, older corporations have gone from being completely unconcerned with the idea of sustainability to undergoing huge changes in a bid to become more ethical, transparent, and desirable. Meanwhile, new companies are jumping into the game with all their cards revealed.

But how do you tell how sustainable a company is, and what factors should be considered when determining sustainability? Here are a few questions to ask yourself when analyzing a company's sustainability: