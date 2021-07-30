The Alkaline Diet: How It Works, If It's Safe, and More

Like Atkins, Keto, and South Beach, the alkaline diet is one of many controversial fad diets. Advocates of the diet claim that by lowering the body’s pH levels, you can lose weight, and stave off arthritis, kidney disease, and even cancer in some cases. Thus far, results have been mixed, but if you want to learn more about how to alkalize your body and discover the principles behind the newest fad diet, read on.