Lucrative Environmental Jobs That Will Pay the Bills — And Then Some

One might assume that environmental jobs aren't lucrative, as it can be difficult for people who aren't in positions of power at nonprofits and other organizations of the like to make a living wage. However, that isn't always the case — there are many high-paying environmental jobs that simultaneously pay the bills and also do something good for the planet. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report from September 2020 predicts environmental jobs will grow by 8 percent over the next 10 years.

So as you might imagine, demand is skyrocketing for these positions, according to Indeed's director of sustainability, Valeria Orozco, per CNBC.

“There’s more interest and demand for environmental jobs for a couple reasons,” she said. “Investors are increasingly asking companies about what they’re doing to address the climate crisis, because science is alerting us of all these issues that could affect business — and investors don’t like risk.”