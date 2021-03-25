What Are the World's Healthiest Foods?By Andrew Krosofsky
Mar. 25 2021, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
For all the unhealthy options lining the shelves and freezers of our supermarkets, there are 100 other healthy choices. Fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, nuts, fish, and ancient grains all have nutritional benefits, but science has shown that even the most nutritious foods have their advantages and disadvantages. With that in mind, what is the healthiest food in the world?
What is the healthiest food in the world?
According to Medical News Today, nuts, pulses, and grains are the healthiest foods in the world. We’re not talking peanuts or wheat, here, however. Those foods do have their place in the food pyramid, but they aren’t nearly nutritious as lentils, almonds, Brazil nuts, or oats.
Vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients are abundant in nuts. They are packed with protein so they make excellent snacks for those on the go. Lentils have been a staple grain for centuries all over the world and are great in salads, soups, stews, and side dishes. They are rich in fiber and other nutrients like potassium and magnesium.
Oats are great for everything from cookies to breakfast cereal. Research has shown that they can have a positive impact on cardiovascular health, even lowering bad cholesterol in some people. Oats are also rich in water-soluble fiber, which slows digestion and helps regulate the release of glucose into the blood. This is why eating oatmeal often keeps you full for longer.
What is the healthiest fast food?
The very idea of a “healthiest fast food” is sort of an oxymoron, but if one had to pick a fast food restaurant to claim this title, they would probably find Chipotle at the top of the list. Not only does Chipotle have many vegan options, but according to Healthline, Chipotle’s selection of tacos, burritos, bowls, and salads use fresh ingredients, and the chain also does its best to use some locally-sourced ingredients.
What are the healthiest vegetables?
Unless you're deep-frying them or soaking them in melted butter, most vegetables are generally considered healthy. According to WebMD, the healthiest of the healthy are spinach, beets, asparagus, and various other microgreens and leafy green vegetables. These leafy veggies are healthy because many of them contain high concentrations of vitamins C, A, E, and K, without any of the additional carbohydrates. All of them are great in salads or sauteed with garlic and a splash of olive oil.
What are the healthiest fruits?
Fruits might be high in sugar, but they are also high in vitamins and minerals. Blueberries are the healthiest of the bunch, according to Cleveland Clinic, but pomegranates, raspberries, apples, and oranges round out the rest of the list. Many of the berries on this list, as well as pomegranate seeds, contain antioxidants that are proven to be effective against free radical damage. Oranges and apples are packed with vitamin C and soluble fiber, which help our immune systems and digestion.
What are the healthiest meats, fish, and dairy products?
Obviously, we at Green Matters are advocates of plant-based diets rather than those that incorporate meat or animal products. Nevertheless, those who do eat such things will likely be interested to know that seafood tops the list of all three, according to WebMD. This is due to the heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids found in most fish, though the same omega-3s can be found in vegan fish oils as well.