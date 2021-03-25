What Are the World's Healthiest Foods?

Fruits might be high in sugar, but they are also high in vitamins and minerals. Blueberries are the healthiest of the bunch, according to Cleveland Clinic, but pomegranates, raspberries, apples, and oranges round out the rest of the list. Many of the berries on this list, as well as pomegranate seeds, contain antioxidants that are proven to be effective against free radical damage. Oranges and apples are packed with vitamin C and soluble fiber, which help our immune systems and digestion.