Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Another Nobel Prize

Though Greta has taken home plenty of honors and won many awards since she first came into the international spotlight in late 2018, most notoriously 2019’s TIME Person of the Year. However, she has continually declined or donated any prize money so that the focus can remain on her cause rather than herself — even rejecting the 2019 Nordic Council Environment Prize because “the climate movement does not need any more awards.”

And while the huge honor associated with the recognition she’s received isn’t lost on Greta, she has even used her platform to shine a light on other young people taking action to protect the planet. Last year, she urged the media to shift the focus off of her, saying she felt a “moral duty” to use the attention on her to shine a light on fellow youth activists from developing countries who feel the impact of the climate crisis in a much more direct way.