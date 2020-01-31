We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for Another Nobel Prize

There’s no stopping Greta Thunberg. To say the 17-year-old has had a busy year would be an understatement; the teenager has taken the world by storm (without any air travel, of course) and has earned some seriously impressive accolades along the way. And we’re only one month into the new year and she’s already nabbed another incredible honor: She’s been nominated for a 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. 

Greta was nominated by two officials from her native Sweden — the Left Party Parliamentarians Jens Holms and Hakan Svenneling — who wrote in their nomination, saying she deserves the award for her activism and the way she has inspired not only her own generation, but people of all ages all over the world. 