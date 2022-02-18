Biden Invests $1 Billion in a Major Great Lakes Cleanup

That's right — the government has committed to investing $1 billion to clean up 22 Great Lakes sites nationwide. EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated, as per MLive, that this project is vital to the well-being of both humanity and the environment.

“The Great Lakes are a vital economic engine and an irreplaceable environmental wonder, supplying drinking water for more than 40 million people, supporting more than 1.3 million jobs, and sustaining life for thousands of species,” Regan stated.