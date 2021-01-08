Due to Climate Change, Only 5 Percent of U.S. Rivers Are Still Blue

This new information comes from a study published recently in the journal Geophysical Research Letters . For the study, researchers from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Colorado State University observed upwards of 230,000 satellite images taken by NASA of U.S. rivers between 1984 and 2018.

The team examined river color patterns over the 34-year period, and observed that most large rivers around the country clearly change color patterns along with river flow and the seasons. But more importantly, they found that one-third of rivers have significantly changed in color over the past three decades.

Specifically, just 5 of American rivers are still blue (typically indicating good health), around two-thirds of rivers are yellow (indicating a lot of soil), and around 28 percent of rivers have turned significantly green. While it’s normal for rivers to fluctuate in color, and to even turn slightly green, it’s not normal for them to turn this green.

“If things are becoming more green, that’s a problem,” study lead author John Gardner said in a statement, as per AP News.