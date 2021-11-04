Here’s Which State Will Be the Least Ravaged by Climate Change by 2050

Global warming affects communities differently. Low-lying and coastal regions are suffering from floods and erosion as a result of rising sea levels, while arid communities are facing ongoing droughts, wildfires, and extreme heat waves. But a recent book called Move: The Forces Uprooting Us written by Parag Khanna, a geopolitics and globalization expert, looks at our planet's climate change-ravaged future. And it indicates which states will be least affected by the climate crisis by 2050.

"So climate change is already, and is constantly in some ways, altering our physical geography, our environmental geography, or our ecosystems and their stability," Khanna told CBC .

"One prognosis, and this is from the official sort of scientific community, is that for every one degree of temperature rise, 1 billion people fall outside of the temperate of the climate niche, which is that band of latitudes that we have grown accustomed to living sustainably over the last ten thousand years," he added.

He says we may ultimately be forced to move, as a result of global warming.

"It's really about mobility, and mobility is destiny and constant movement and migration," he continued. "We could become more nomadic and move with the seasons more fluidly, because remember, the summers are getting hotter."