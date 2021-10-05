The Line 5 Pipeline May Unfortunately Continue Running for the Long Haul

Despite Canada's green reputation, the country's government presented a U.S. federal judge with a 1977 pipeline treaty on Oct. 4, to keep Line 5 running, according to Detroit Free Press. The treaty demands a negotiation regarding the pipeline dispute, instead of letting it shut down entirely, and prevents one country to establish any measures that would effect the gas trade.

"No public authority in the territory of either Party shall institute any measures ... which are intended to, or which would have the effect of, impeding, diverting, redirecting, or interfering with in any way the transmission of hydrocarbons in transit."

Whitmer addressed Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly, in an effort to overturn said treaty. In a statement, per Detroit Free Press, she stated: "I remain confident that Michigan will prevail in its legal efforts with respect to Line 5, regardless of today’s action, and I will continue to fight to get the pipelines out of the water."

Hopefully, for the sake of the Bay Mills people and surrounding ecosystems, Line 5 will shut down in the foreseeable future.