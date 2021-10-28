Turkey’s Lake Tuz Has Officially Dried Up, and You Can Probably Guess Why

Countless bodies of water effectively disappeared in 2021. Lake Oroville in California, for example, tanked to the point that hydropower plants had to shut down. Likewise, the Colorado River's drought was so devastating, that it went down in history, and left many without a source of fresh drinking water. Now, though, the second largest lake in Turkey, Lake Tuz, has completely dried up, and you could probably guess the culprit: climate change.

Obviously, this has been absolutely devastating for the local wildlife.

“There were about 5,0000 young flamingos. They all perished because there was no water,” wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc said, as per The Daily Union. “It was an incredibly bad scene. It’s not something I can erase from my life. I hope I do not come across such a scene again.”