How Lake Oroville's Tanking Water Levels Have Halted Hydropower Generation

California is enduring one of its worst droughts on record, cutting off communities' access to freshwater statewide. In fact, one of the state's most iconic bodies of water, Lake Oroville, has hit historically low water levels — to the point where its hydropower plant was forced to shut down for the first time in several decades. The 800,000 residents that rely on Hyatt for hydropower must now defer to other power sources, resulting in pushback from environmentalists and other politicians alike.

As per Politico, California State assembly member, James Gallagher, said Governor Gavin Newsom could be doing more to have prevented this from happening.

"Californians should reject the Governor’s cop outs and excuses," he stated. "Draining the lake to a historic low was preventable. And the forced shutdown of Hyatt Powerplant was preventable. With proper forest management, catastrophic wildfires are preventable."