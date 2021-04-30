10 Great Gifts for Your Vegan Friends and Relatives

If your vegan friend is new to the lifestyle, it’s possible that they might appreciate some advice or knowledge, and one of the best ways to provide that is a good book on the subject. There are many great vegan books and cookbooks on the market for the discerning reader. Check out 72 Reasons to be Vegan by Gene Stone and Kathy Freston for advice on why going vegan is so important. For cookbooks, look for books that advise on vegan cooking techniques and meat-based workarounds.