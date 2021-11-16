Where to Buy the Best Ethical and Lab-Grown Diamonds, If You're Popping the Question

Lab-grown diamonds look like your typical diamond — they have the same chemical and physical makeup as those grown the old-fashioned way. The only difference, per the BBC, is that they are created in a lab as opposed to a mine. They can be produced faster and more safely than those made by Mother Earth.

There are also ethical diamond companies that don't grow their rocks in a lab — they have simply made a name for themselves due to their fair labor practices. Below are a few of our favorites.