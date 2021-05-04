Pandora Is Replacing All Mined Diamonds With Lab-Grown Ones

Pandora will stop using mined diamonds, moving to only those produced in a lab https://t.co/K9A2TMGb7D

Every piece in the Pandora Brilliance collection (which includes materials besides diamonds) has received CarbonNeutral product certification from the CarbonNeutral Protocol . This means that Pandora has calculated and offset all the greenhouse gas emissions produced in the production of Pandora Brilliance.

So far, Pandora Brilliance’s lab-grown diamonds have been grown with an average of 60 percent renewable energy, and the company plans to get that up to 100 percent next year when the line goes global.

“Pandora continues its quest to make incredible jewelry available for more people and today I’m proud to announce the introduction of Pandora Brilliance,” Alexander Lacik, Pandora CEO, said in a statement. “It’s a new collection of beautifully designed jewelry featuring lab-created diamonds. They are as much a symbol of innovation and progress as they are of enduring beauty and stand as a testament to our ongoing and ambitious sustainability agenda.”

As a whole, Pandora has a goal of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2025.