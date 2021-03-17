Activist Celebrates 600 Straight Days of Picking Up Litter on LA Trails (Exclusive)

From a young age, many of us were told to toss our trash in an appropriate receptacle — but for some reason, litter still manages to be a major issue across the globe. Despite national and state parks' Leave No Trace initiative, garbage unfortunately continues to litter some of the U.S.' most beautiful natural lands. And last week, we saw climate activist Edgar McGregor's journey to tackle that exact problem in his local park after picking up trash for almost two years straight.

Green Matters recently spoke with McGregor in an exclusive interview about his incredible accomplishment, and how his journey has impacted his life.

"The first month I was doing this way back in June 2019," he tells us via email. "I had skipped several days [of picking up trash] because I did not want to go. I couldn't imagine doing something like that today. I've cleaned up one of Los Angeles' most popular hiking trails with just a bucket, some gloves, and at least an hour of spare time every day."