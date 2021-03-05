Is It Better to Recycle by Weight or by Count? Some States Offer Both Options

As far as the state of California is concerned, consumers are free to choose either method of recycling, though it’s clear that the state prefers to pay out by weight. According to CalRecycle, consumers who choose to be paid based on count rather than weight for their recycling, are allowed up to 50 beverage containers of each material type. This is allowed under California State law and covers the full CRV redemption value. As previously mentioned, in other states, there may only be one option.