Joaquin Phoenix, Russell Crowe, and More Link Climate Crisis to Australia Fires at Golden Globes

"If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech," host Ricky Gervais' sarcastically warned nominees during his opening speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. "Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Luckily, many people who took the stage last night ignored the host, using their stage time to address the tragic bushfires currently ravaging Australia. And a few of those actors, including Joaquin Phoenix, Russell Crowe, and Cate Blanchett, made sure to mention the link between the fires and the climate crisis.