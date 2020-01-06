We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Joaquin Phoenix, Russell Crowe, and More Link Climate Crisis to Australia Fires at Golden Globes

"If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech," host Ricky Gervais' sarcastically warned nominees during his opening speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. "Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg."

Luckily, many people who took the stage last night ignored the host, using their stage time to address the tragic bushfires currently ravaging Australia. And a few of those actors, including Joaquin Phoenix, Russell Crowe, and Cate Blanchett, made sure to mention the link between the fires and the climate crisis. 

Russell Crowe, who grew up in Australia, was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. He could not attend the award show because he was in Australia with family members who were affected by the bushfires. Presenter Jennifer Aniston accepted the award on his behalf by reading a short speech he sent in.

“Make no mistake — the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” read Crowe's speech. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future. Thank you.”