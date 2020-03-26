Masks and Gloves Are Being Littered in the Wake of the Coronavirus Outbreak

If you are in possession of masks or gloves, the best thing you can do is donate it to those medical professionals who are in desperate need of supplies to battle the virus; Mask Match is a peer-to-peer exchange for people to connect with medical professionals directly and hand off their masks (without contact, of course). Donate PPE makes it easy to find a hospital in your area that is looking for specific donations. (Remember, N95 respirators need to be properly fitted in order to work effectively.) A quick search on Google or any social network will probably lead you to doctors in your community who are in desperate need of the PPE.