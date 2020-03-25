Zero-Waste Businesses That Are Still Running and Want Your Support

Not only is the COVID-19 outbreak a public health crisis, but it has also left many people jobless, and many businesses struggling to make ends meet. If you currently have the means to support the economy, you might consider putting some money towards supporting small, sustainable, and zero-waste businesses in need of support right now.

If there’s nothing that you need at the moment — or, if your favorite small business is currently unable to fill orders due to the coronavirus — you can also support them by purchasing gift cards that you’ll use when they re-open, as a way of funding them in the meantime.

You could also consider ordering zero-waste gifts for friends that will help them live more sustainably around the house, since so many people are quarantining at home. Or, consider picking up an ethically-made piece of jewelry or self-care product for a friend who still has to brave the outdoors and go to work during this scary time, whether they work in a grocery store, hospital, or anywhere else that has been deemed necessary to stay open.

So, here are nine small companies with sustainable, ethical, and zero-waste business practices — and online shops — that could use some customer love.