What Are Natural Testosterone Boosters, and Do They Actually Work?By Andrew Krosofsky
Aug. 18 2021, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
If you’re a man over the age of 45, chances are you might be dealing with a testosterone problem. Low testosterone often leads to decreased sex drive, depression, fatigue, mood swings, brain fog, and erectile dysfunction. Fortunately, there are ways to help increase one’s testosterone levels, but the question is, do any of these natural testosterone boosters work?
Please consult your doctor before attempting any of the diets, supplements, or any high-intensity workout routines suggested in the following article. The natural remedies and recommendations listed below shouldn't replace medical care, and your doctor will be able to advise you on the best way to proceed.
What causes low testosterone?
Low testosterone can be caused by a number of factors including obesity, hormonal imbalance, injury, disease, chronic illness, cancer treatments, diabetes, or simply age. According to the Cleveland Clinic, testosterone levels begin to decline by about 1 percent a year after the age of 30, so it’s no surprise that so many men — around 40 percent as it turns out — are affected by this particular condition.
That said, the following techniques can be used to boost testosterone levels, naturally.
Pump some iron
Getting more exercise is one of the best things you can do to naturally increase your testosterone levels. According to Piedmont Healthcare, exercise improves testosterone production in two ways. First, to build muscle, your body must trigger the production of more testosterone. The more muscle mass you have, the higher your testosterone levels.
In addition, increasing your amount of muscle mass also boosts your metabolism, which is another key element of raising testosterone. According to SynergenX, science has shown a direct link between obesity and low testosterone. But by keeping the weight off and building some muscle via weight training or high-intensity interval training, your body can build testosterone in a natural way.
Adopt a plant-based diet
There is a widespread belief that eating animal protein is a natural way to increase one’s testosterone levels, but that isn't necessarily true. According to Medical News, a study published in the World Journal of Urology indicates that men who follow plant-based diets have the same or possibly even higher levels of testosterone as those who choose to eat meat.
The study was authored by Ranjith Ramasamy, M.D., Associate Professor and Director of Reproductive Urology at the University of Miami Health System, and his student Manish Kuchakulla. At the same time, the results of a 2000 study added credence to the idea that eating a plant-based diet can actually raise testosterone levels. Though more evidence is still needed, the study indicated an increase in sex hormone-binding globulin and testosterone in those who followed plant-based diets.
Get some rest
Getting a good night’s rest can do wonders for a person’s testosterone levels. According to Everyday Health, poor sleep almost always equals low testosterone and can have serious effects on one’s mental health and well-being. However, evidence from a 2015 study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology indicates that testosterone levels only improve once you’ve started adding hours of deep sleep to one’s cycle.
For those suffering from sleep apnea or other conditions, getting this deep sleep might not be possible. Nevertheless, taking time to relax and relieve stress can do wonders for one’s mindset, which might help you to make other positive decisions in regards to your testosterone goals.
Take testosterone supplements
According to Healthline, there are a number of allegedly effective plant-based testosterone supplements on the market today. These boosters work by enhancing the body’s natural production of testosterone. Some of them, specifically ashwagandha, D-aspartic acid, and fenugreek seed extract don’t just raise testosterone, they might even improve muscle growth.
Unfortunately, regardless of the many positive cases out there, there is little scientific evidence to prove the universal efficacy of all these various supplements. If you are looking for testosterone boosters, consult with an endocrinologist. They’ll be able to advise you on which supplements work best for people in your situation.