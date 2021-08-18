What Are Natural Testosterone Boosters, and Do They Actually Work?

Low testosterone can be caused by a number of factors including obesity, hormonal imbalance, injury, disease, chronic illness, cancer treatments, diabetes, or simply age. According to the Cleveland Clinic, testosterone levels begin to decline by about 1 percent a year after the age of 30, so it’s no surprise that so many men — around 40 percent as it turns out — are affected by this particular condition.

That said, the following techniques can be used to boost testosterone levels, naturally.