New Study Shows That Soy May Benefit Those Experiencing Menopause

There's certainly no harm in incorporating a little more soy into your diet, whether that means you're swapping dairy or nut milk for soy milk, snacking on soybeans, or if you're making one tofu -based dinner per week. If you do decide to try eating more soy, Chef Chloe Coscarelli has a seriously drool-worthy recipe for General Tso's Tofu that may truly change your life.

You can also add soy milk to your lattes (it's thick and provides for a creamy texture, adjacent to cow's milk) or you can make Nora Cooks' vegan overnight oats, that are perfect for starting the day off with fiber and other good-for-you ingredients.

Soy is good for your health in so many different ways. Needless to say, if you haven't already, we strongly suggest making it a dietary staple.