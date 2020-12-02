Singapore Approves Lab-Grown Chicken Nuggets, A World's First

As someone who ate chicken nuggets on the daily from childhood through college, I have to say, I’m pretty happy with the plant-based chicken nuggets available on the market today. To me, vegan nugs taste almost exactly like the meat-based ones I remember. That said, it’s still pretty darn exciting that lab-grown chicken nuggets are finally set to hit the market, as Singapore has just become the first country to approve the sale of one brand’s slaughter-free chicken nuggets.

Curious about these “cultured” chicken nuggets? Read on to find out everything we know about them, their availability, and what lab-grown meat could mean for animals and the environment.

Singapore will soon start selling lab-grown chicken nuggets.

The Singapore Food Agency has just passed a safety review of lab-grown “chicken bites,” which are produced by Eat Just's new brand, GOOD Meat. Eat Just is the U.S.-based company behind the Just Egg, a plant-based scrambled egg product that has become super popular in recent years.

As reported by The Guardian, this marks the first time that lab-grown meat has been approved for sale by a regulatory authority. So, not only is this exciting news for Singapore residents who are itching to try the new product, but it’s also a milestone for the cultured meat industry as a whole, as governments around the world could now follow in Singapore’s footsteps and become early adopters of a product that might become a mainstay in many people’s diets.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think the approval is one of the most significant milestones in the food industry in the last handful of decades,” Josh Tetrick, co-founder of Eat Just, told The Guardian. “It’s an open door and it’s up to us and other companies to take that opportunity. My hope is this leads to a world in the next handful of years where the majority of meat doesn’t require killing a single animal or tearing down a single tree.”

GOOD Meat is working on other lab-grown chicken products, as well.

Article continues below advertisement