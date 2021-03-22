Shop These Sustainable Asian American-Owned Businesses

Alicia Tsi started ethical and sustainable womenswear company, Esse, after realizing her love for fashion — and her disdain for low-quality fast fashion. She quit her job and started the line, which is composed of timeless, simple designs that use only organic and clean fabrics including lyocell (which is derived from wood), organic cotton, various deadstock fabrics, and linen. The brand is also committed to ethical clothing production that supports fair wages, no child labor, and gender equality.