Who Is Attending COP26? Everyone From Greta Thunberg to Joe Biden Will Be in Glasgow

Only 3 days to go! 🌍 At #COP26 , world leaders will come together to step up #ClimateAction and keep 1.5°C alive. #TogetherForOurPlanet

António Guterres, the UN secretary general, will also be present at COP26, since the summit is presented by the UN.

Earlier this month, The Guardian reported that a few non-political world leaders will be attending COP26, including Pope Francis and Queen Elizabeth II. However, following the pope’s recent surgery, the Vatican said it is sending its secretary of state Cardinal Parolin instead, as per BBC News.