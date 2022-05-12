Coldplay Criticized for Partnering with Oil Company on "Sustainable" World Tour: "We Are Doing Our Best"

Fans of Coldplay were excited when the band announced that its 2022 tour would implement a number of initiatives to make it as eco-friendly as possible. However, many environmentalists are now criticizing the rock band for its latest major tour partnership: an oil company known for greenwashing.

Coldplay, made up of members Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, and Phil Harvey, quickly responded to the criticism — keep reading for the details.