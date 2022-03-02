Volkswagen Ship Carrying 4,000 Luxury Cars Sinks, Could Potentially Leak Oil Into Atlantic Ocean

As the boat sank, a “small oil slick” could be seen in the water, as per MOL, who noted that authorities will continue to monitor the area for pollution. Authorities expressed concern that the ship could pollute the ocean, as it was carrying 2,200 tons of fuel and 2,200 tons of oil, according to AP News. Boats and cars contain many other potential pollutants, such as plastics, paint, and wires, as noted by The New York Times.