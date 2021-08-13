A Ship Split in Two in Northern Japan Harbor, Resulting in a Massive Oil Leak

Northern Japan faced a seriously bizarre maritime disaster earlier this week, when a ship managed to split in half, resulting in a major oil leak that tainted the surrounding waters. According to Reuters, the 39,910-tonne vessel in question, which was registered in Panama, was nicknamed the "Crimson Polaris ." And on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 11, the vessel was making its way back from Thailand carrying wood chips, when it suddenly scraped the ground in Japan's Hachinohe harbor.

Luckily, none of the 21 crew members on the vessel were injured, and the ship was eventually able to free itself. But due to inclement weather, the ship was forced to anchor, a little over two miles from the port. It stayed sedentary, but somehow, early the following morning, the vessel split in two, resulting in a three-mile oil leak emanating from the boat. Neither of the parts of the ship have moved, and they are being tracked by Coast Guard boats. Take a look at some of the footage, below.