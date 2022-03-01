Efforts to Repopulate the Iberian Lynx Have Been Incredibly Successful

Needless to say, Spanish and Portuguese locals are thrilled, for the sake of the animals and the ecosystem.

“We are very pro-lynxes. We have had an invasion of foxes and if nothing is done, other species will disappear. Lynxes are good because they kill any competition for their own food sources. This compensates the ecosystem,” Fatima Ramirez, who owns Finca Arenillas estate, told Al Jazeera. Her estate is where many of the lynxes who were living in captivity were released back into the wild.