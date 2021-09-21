Biden Addresses Extreme Heat, the Leading Weather-Related Cause of Death in the U.S.

The climate crisis is making planet Earth uninhabitable — in addition to causing water levels to rise, killing plants and animals, drying out major bodies of water, and igniting forest fires, it's heating up our world to unlivable temperatures. In fact, as of right now, global warming is the leading weather-related cause of death in the U.S. That's why President Joe Biden addressed the extreme heat in a recent powerful statement, in which he commits to combatting these life-threatening conditions.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Biden addressed the health risks associated with extreme heat, which are becoming increasingly more prevalent. The 46th president described his travels across the country in a written statement on the white house website, in which he witnessed how the heat affects communities. "I have walked down streets in Louisiana, New Jersey, and New York, where deadly storms have blown apart the lives of working families, wiping homes and businesses off the map," he stated.

"I’ve sat with firefighters in Boise, Idaho, and surveyed the damage of the Caldor Fire in northern California... Communities that over 100 million people – one in three Americans – call home have been struck by extreme weather events in the last few months alone. This is a blinking code red for our nation. And while we have all seen the graphic and heart-wrenching images of super-storms, wildfires, and floods in recent weeks, another climate disaster is lurking just below the radar: extreme heat," he said.

Biden continued, announcing that the NWS has labeled extreme heat as the "leading weather-related killer" in the U.S. "... the National Weather Service has confirmed that extreme heat is now the leading weather-related killer in America. Rising temperatures pose an imminent threat to millions of American workers exposed to the elements... and particularly to disadvantaged communities. My administration will not leave Americans to face this threat alone."

