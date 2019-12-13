Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Which Vegan Hot Dogs Are the Best?

Vegan hot dogs have come a long way. Numerous brands and restaurants offer animal-free hot dogs these days, and many even offer different flavors of hot dogs, sausages, and frankfurters. Your next barbecue won't know what hit it when you roll through with a package of vegan hot dogs — pile on the fixings and your friends won't even know the difference.

By choosing a veggie hot dog over an animal-based one, you are making a great choice for the environment, for the animals, and for your personal health. So read on for answers to all your questions about vegan hot dogs, plus a list of a few of the best options on the market.

What Are Vegan Hot Dogs Made Out Of?

Each brand has a different recipe for its vegan hot dogs. In terms of primary ingredients, most companies use either soy protein isolate (dehulled and defatted soybean meal), pea protein isolate (peas ground into a powder with the starch and fiber removed), or vital wheat gluten (wheat with the starch removed, leaving primarily gluten behind). Most formulations also include other ingredients to help the hot dog mimic the taste of meat, such as oil, spices, vinegar, tomato paste, and liquid smoke. Additionally, veggie dogs are typically coated with an edible plant cellulose casing, or no casing at all. 