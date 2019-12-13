Which Vegan Hot Dogs Are the Best?

Vegan hot dogs are typically not a health food, since they're usually pretty high in oil and processed ingredients. However, they do contain some valuable nutrients. For example, one Field Roast Frankfurter contains 21 grams of protein, 2 grams of fiber, and 15 percent DV calcium.

Not to mention, veggie dogs are always cholesterol-free (cholesterol is only found in animal products, and meat hot dogs always contain cholesterol), and they're also lower in fat than animal-based hot dogs.

Basically, while they're probably not as nutritious as just eating carrots, vegan hot dogs are certainly healthier — and less questionable! — to eat than animal-based hot dogs, which often contain ingredients like corn syrup, hydrolyzed beef stock, beef, pork, and mechanically separated turkey and chicken. The USDA defines mechanically separated poultry is defined as "paste-like and batter-like poultry product produced by forcing bones with attached edible tissue through a sieve or similar device under high pressure to separate bone from the edible tissue." Yeesh.

And according to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) via Business Insider, "The raw meat materials used for precooked-cooked products are lower-grade muscle trimmings, fatty tissues, head meat, animal feet, animal skin, blood, liver, and other edible slaughter by-products." Double yeesh.

Not to mention, the casing on meat hot dogs is usually made from animal intestines, animal skin, or collagen, while the casing on a vegan hot dog is typically made from cellulose.

You can watch a video of how conventional hot dogs are made here.