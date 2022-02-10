The Impact of Soy Farming Is Evidently High — Mostly Due to Livestock Farming

It turns out that most soy that contributes to deforestation isn't going to humans — it's going to farms.

“As long as the whole market is increasing meat consumption and developing countries are getting wealthier per capita and they’re changing their diets, we’re going to see soybean expand,” Matt Hansen, a University of Maryland professor told Mongabay back in July 2021, even before it recently came out that the impact of soy is higher than expected.