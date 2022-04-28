The Best Zero-Waste, Sustainable, and Non-Toxic Dish Soaps for Sensitive Skin

Getting your dishes clean shouldn’t cost you your soft hands — or the planet. So, we’ve rounded up a few of the best dish soaps for sensitive skin, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free.

Many of the dish soap brands on this list are also zero waste and plastic-free, and a few are EWG Verified as well. Here's hoping buying a shiny, new, eco-friendly dish soap will help make the process of washing up slightly less boring.