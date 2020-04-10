Here's What You Need to Know About Using Vinegar as a Disinfectant

Desperate times call for desperate measures — and in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, that may mean using chemical-laden products that are full of ingredients you usually avoid and, often, excess plastic packaging. While keeping you and your family healthy should always be your first priority, you may find yourself looking for a natural cleaner in lieu of something environmentally harmful, there are several common household items you can blend together, to ward off germs.

Vinegar is commonly perceived as a natural cleaning solvent, but can it effectively fend off the coronavirus? Here's what you need to know about using vinegar to disinfect your home.

Vinegar has not been deemed an "effective household disinfectant" by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). While the EPA has tested and proven that certain household items — like bleach — kill bacteria and viruses, vinegar doesn't necessarily pass the test. In fact, soap and water are reportedly recommended over vinegar as disinfectants.

If you're no stranger to making your own cleaning products, you've probably referred to vinegar at some point or another for a cheap and natural ingredient. According to Insider, one of the main ingredients in vinegar is called acetic acid, and it's effective for breaking down dirt , killing certain types of germs, and wiping away grime. However, it may not be able to kill the coronavirus.

Apparently, household hydrogen peroxide is also suitable for fighting viruses — it can reportedly kill the Rhinovirus in only six to eight minutes, which is far more difficult to dismantle than the coronavirus. By simply spraying hydrogen peroxide on a surface and letting it sit for about one minute could easy kill the coronavirus.

While good old-fashioned soap and water is reportedly OK to use on its own, there are several highly effective (and all-natural) substances that can also be used to kill the coronavirus. According to Consumer Reports, isopropyl alcohol — or any alcohol solution with at least 70 percent alcohol — can fight the virus when applied to hard surfaces for at least of 30 seconds.

If you don't want to make something yourself, there are several natural disinfectant sprays you can buy.

Clean Cult is an all-natural brand of biodegradable cleaning products, with an all-purpose cleaner that's loaded with citric acid (and therefore, smells amazing while killing bacteria). And right now, for every purchase made on their website, the brand will donate one bar of soap to to the Giving Back program. It's a win-win situation.

Seventh Generation, which is generally known for its all-natural laundry detergents, dish soaps, and baby care products, also boasts an entire line of disinfecting sprays that won't cause damage to your health or the environment. And the best part? They're available in most grocery stores.

To learn more about products that safely and effectively fight against the coronavirus in your home, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) examined a list of CDC-recommended cleaners and, using their own methodology of seeing what scored an A or B on their own Guide to Healthy Cleaning. (Seventh Generation's line of disinfectant sprays, cleaners, and wipes made the cut.)