Many National Parks Close After Park-Goers Ignored Social Distancing Guidelines

Despite the strict social distancing and hygiene measures that the CDC and WHO have been recommending to everyone in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, political leaders have been encouraging Americans to spend time outside — as long as we keep up those habits, of course. But during the past few weeks, people have been struggling to strike the right balance, leading to crowds forming at National Parks all across the country. So it’s really no surprise that over the past week, various National Parks have announced that they are temporarily closing.